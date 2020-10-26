Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $846,000 Investment in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 331.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE IIPR traded down $6.65 on Monday, hitting $117.35. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 115.43 and a quick ratio of 115.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.32. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $136.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $24.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 143.12%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.