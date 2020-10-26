Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,271 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after purchasing an additional 912,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,942,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $3.63 on Monday, reaching $145.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,683. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.17. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

