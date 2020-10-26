Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 861 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.78.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $1,207,552.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,302,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 254,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,845,647.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,610 shares of company stock worth $24,805,571. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.02. 2,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,574. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $325.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.70 and a 200-day moving average of $240.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.