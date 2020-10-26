Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 5,146.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,965 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.49% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIGB. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 109,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GIGB traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.20. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

