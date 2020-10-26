Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,363. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

