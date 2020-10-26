Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Xilinx by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 848 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

XLNX stock traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.62. The stock had a trading volume of 61,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,800. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

