Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,026 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BND traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.87. 30,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,200,450. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

