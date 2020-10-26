Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,051 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.03. 96,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,855,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

