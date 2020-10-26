Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.18 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

