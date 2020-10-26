Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.18 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $527,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, reaching $67.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
