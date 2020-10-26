Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 165,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 435,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,525,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

