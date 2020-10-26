Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125,678 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 848,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,819,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

