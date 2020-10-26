Exosis Price Reaches $0.0514 on Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $23,926.38 and approximately $1,155.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. In the last week, Exosis has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13,151.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.17 or 0.03065515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.01 or 0.01999831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00434221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.01026915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00472831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00041743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 630,106 coins and its circulating supply is 465,106 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.