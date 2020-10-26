Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.30.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,466. The company has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.90. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,972.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,275,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,249,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,855,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,691,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

