F5 Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,922 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,508 call options.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.18. 18,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,332. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain bought 8,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $334,076,000 after buying an additional 69,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $124,631,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in F5 Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $117,232,000 after buying an additional 64,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Secur. raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

