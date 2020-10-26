Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.22. 473,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,282,795. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

