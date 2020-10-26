Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Facebook by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Facebook by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.72. 315,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,282,795. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. The company has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.07.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

