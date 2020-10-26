Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

Facebook stock opened at $283.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00. The company has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.