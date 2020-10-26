Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.66. 389,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,282,795. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. The stock has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.07.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

