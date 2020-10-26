Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $303.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price objective on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. 140166 upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Shares of FB stock opened at $284.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

