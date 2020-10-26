Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

FB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BofA Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

FB opened at $283.90 on Monday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total value of $3,177,592.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Facebook by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

