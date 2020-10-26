Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RACE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari stock opened at $189.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.44.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 67.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,528,000 after purchasing an additional 502,582 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Ferrari by 23.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,133,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,939,000 after purchasing an additional 216,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ferrari by 13.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,819,000 after purchasing an additional 105,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ferrari by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,598,000 after purchasing an additional 99,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 68.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.