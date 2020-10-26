Financial Analysis: Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) & Intellia Therapeutics (NYSE:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 0 4 5 0 2.56 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.07, suggesting a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -228.87% -40.57% -31.24% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,385.19% -5,162.95% -211.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $43.10 million 33.91 -$99.53 million ($2.11) -11.79 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $660,000.00 102.88 -$10.95 million ($0.76) -3.39

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune diseases; partnered programs focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells; and acute myeloid leukemia. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Ospedale San Raffaele; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. Its CD206-targeted drug platform is applicable to a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), imaging and topical gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. In addition, the company offers NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled PET imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. Further, the company is developing diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications of its Manocept platform; and various therapeutic development programs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a preclinical therapeutic research collaboration with IMV Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

