Financial Comparison: Avient (NYSE:AVNT) versus Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) and Avient (NYSE:AVNT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kraton and Avient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton 12.08% 3.64% 1.17% Avient 21.01% 10.78% 3.57%

Kraton has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avient has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Kraton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Avient shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Kraton shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Avient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kraton and Avient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton $1.80 billion 0.54 $51.31 million $2.94 10.40 Avient $2.86 billion 1.04 $588.60 million $1.69 19.31

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than Kraton. Kraton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avient, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kraton and Avient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton 1 1 2 0 2.25 Avient 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kraton presently has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential downside of 30.65%. Avient has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Avient’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avient is more favorable than Kraton.

Summary

Avient beats Kraton on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings. The Chemical segment provides pine-based specialty products that include rosin-based tackifiers for packaging and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; terpene-based tackifiers for bookbinding, hygiene, and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; alpha-methyl-styrene (AMS) resins for bookbinding and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; and hot melt polyamides for flexible packaging, industrial, and road making applications. This segment also provides tall oil fatty acids; tall oil rosin; distilled tall oil; tall oil pitch; and rosin-based binders for the thermoplastic pavement marking submarket, as well as produces insoluble maleic-based tackifiers. In addition, this segment offers terpene-based tread enhancement resins and AMS-based tread enhancement additives; and dimer acids and terpene fractions for fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, mining fluids, coatings, metalworking fluids, and lubricants. It sells its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

