Financial Comparison: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) versus Laird Superfood (NASDAQ:LSF)

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) and Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mondelez International and Laird Superfood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondelez International $25.87 billion 3.08 $3.87 billion $2.47 22.56 Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Laird Superfood.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mondelez International and Laird Superfood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondelez International 13.31% 14.02% 5.80% Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mondelez International and Laird Superfood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondelez International 0 1 16 0 2.94 Laird Superfood 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mondelez International currently has a consensus target price of $62.38, indicating a potential upside of 11.92%. Laird Superfood has a consensus target price of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.71%. Given Laird Superfood’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laird Superfood is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Laird Superfood on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages. It serves supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products. The company offers its products through retail channels, its own website, as well as third-party online channels. Laird Superfood, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Sisters, Oregon.

