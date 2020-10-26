Financial Contrast: Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) versus Elamex SA de CV (NYSE:ELAMF)

Elamex SA de CV (OTCMKTS:ELAMF) and Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Elamex SA de CV has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino's Pizza has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Elamex SA de CV and Domino's Pizza, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elamex SA de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Domino's Pizza 0 8 22 0 2.73

Domino's Pizza has a consensus price target of $423.57, indicating a potential upside of 7.48%. Given Domino's Pizza’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Domino's Pizza is more favorable than Elamex SA de CV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Domino's Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of Elamex SA de CV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Domino's Pizza shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elamex SA de CV and Domino's Pizza’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A Domino's Pizza 11.98% -14.11% 31.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elamex SA de CV and Domino's Pizza’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elamex SA de CV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Domino's Pizza $3.62 billion 4.29 $400.71 million $9.57 41.18

Domino's Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than Elamex SA de CV.

Summary

Domino's Pizza beats Elamex SA de CV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elamex SA de CV

Elamex SA de CV engages in candy manufacturing, and nut processing and packaging in the United States and Mexico. It produces sugar candies, such as starlight mints, orange slices, spice drops, jelly beans, and gummies. The company also processes packaged nuts, including pecans, walnuts, and almonds; and bulk foodservice items, such as sunflower seeds and trail mixes. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for food products; and warehousing and logistics services. Further, the company engages in real estate holdings in Mexico. It sells sugar candies through grocery, drug, mass merchant, food service, and convenience channels; and markets and distributes packaged nuts to foodservice and retail markets. The company serves restaurants, healthcare facilities, hotels, schools, and colleges. Elamex SA de CV was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas. It has operations in Mexico and the United States. The company has a distribution center in El Paso, Texas.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of August 17, 2020, it operated approximately 17,100 stores in 90 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

