Financial Contrast: The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) and Minerals Technologies (OTCMKTS:MTX)

The General Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:GNMP) and Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

The General Chemical Group has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerals Technologies has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.0% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.6% of The General Chemical Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Minerals Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The General Chemical Group and Minerals Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A Minerals Technologies 7.21% 9.67% 4.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The General Chemical Group and Minerals Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The General Chemical Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerals Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Minerals Technologies has a consensus price target of $57.33, suggesting a potential downside of 2.18%. Given Minerals Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Minerals Technologies is more favorable than The General Chemical Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The General Chemical Group and Minerals Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The General Chemical Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Minerals Technologies $1.79 billion 1.12 $132.70 million $4.23 13.86

Minerals Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than The General Chemical Group.

Summary

Minerals Technologies beats The General Chemical Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The General Chemical Group Company Profile

The General Chemical Group Inc. produces and markets soda ash and calcium chloride. It caters to glass, water treatment, detergent, paper, food, and highway and road maintenance industries. The General Chemical Group Inc. was formerly known as NHO, Inc. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc. develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite. This segment offers metal casting products; household, personal care, and specialty products; and basic minerals, environmental products, and building materials. In addition, this segment provides products for non-residential construction, environmental, and infrastructure projects, as well as for construction project customers. Its Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc. This segment's products are used in paper, building materials, paint and coatings, glass, ceramic, polymer, food, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries. The company's Refractories segment offers monolithic and shaped refractory materials; specialty products, services, and application and measurement equipment; and calcium metal and metallurgical wire products that are used in the applications of steel, non-ferrous metal, and glass industries. Its Energy Services segment provides offshore filtration and well testing services to the oil and gas industry. The company markets its products primarily through its direct sales force, as well as regional distributors. Minerals Technologies Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

