Financial Review: AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) and Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining (NYSE:CMCL) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Caledonia Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caledonia Mining 25.30% 10.94% 9.65% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Caledonia Mining and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caledonia Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A AngloGold Ashanti 0 3 3 0 2.50

AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus price target of $39.65, suggesting a potential upside of 58.64%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Caledonia Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Caledonia Mining and AngloGold Ashanti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caledonia Mining $75.83 million 2.60 $42.02 million N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti $3.53 billion 2.94 -$12.00 million $0.91 27.46

Caledonia Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngloGold Ashanti.

Dividends

Caledonia Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. AngloGold Ashanti pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. AngloGold Ashanti pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AngloGold Ashanti has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Caledonia Mining has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Caledonia Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016. Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

