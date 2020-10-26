Financial Survey: Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) vs. Autodesk (OTCMKTS:ADSK)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Autodesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Systèmes $4.50 billion 10.13 $689.14 million $3.52 49.92 Autodesk $3.27 billion 17.04 $214.50 million $1.50 169.61

Dassault Systèmes has higher revenue and earnings than Autodesk. Dassault Systèmes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autodesk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dassault Systèmes and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Systèmes 2 3 5 0 2.30 Autodesk 3 4 15 0 2.55

Autodesk has a consensus price target of $241.81, suggesting a potential downside of 4.96%. Given Autodesk’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Dassault Systèmes.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Systèmes and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Systèmes 12.00% 15.35% 6.14% Autodesk 10.26% -457.10% 7.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Dassault Systèmes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Autodesk shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Dassault Systèmes has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats Dassault Systèmes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services for 3D visualizations in real-time for storytelling across media channels; EXALEAD, a business analytics software that provides information intelligence; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting, deployment, engineering, and enablement services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences; energy and materials; home and lifestyle; construction, cities, and territories; consumer packaged goods and retail; and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE has a collaboration with Aden Group to develop Akila Care, a ready-to-use infectious disease hospital solution to fight against COVID-19. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in VÃ©lizy-Villacoublay, France.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time. In addition, the company offers Revit software for building information modeling; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; and Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

