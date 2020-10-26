FireEye (FEYE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect FireEye to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.77 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FireEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FireEye alerts:

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $698,980.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,603,741.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.