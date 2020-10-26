First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $502.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $484.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.80. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCNCA. BidaskClub raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

