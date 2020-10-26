First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) vs. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Head to Head Review

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Community West Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 2.61 $457.37 million N/A N/A Community West Bancshares $49.35 million 1.42 $7.96 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Citizens BancShares and Community West Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Citizens BancShares and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Citizens BancShares 23.54% 12.08% 1.05% Community West Bancshares 15.57% 9.28% 0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats Community West Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. It operates a network of eight branch banking offices in Goleta, Oxnard, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Ventura, Paso Robles, and Westlake Village. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

