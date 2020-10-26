First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) PT Raised to $15.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.38. 538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,136. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 253.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 686,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 492,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 659,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 250,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 331,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 155,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

