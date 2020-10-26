First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 69.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

