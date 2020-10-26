First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.91.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $30,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial by 33.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Financial by 28.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

