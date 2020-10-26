First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18, RTT News reports. First Horizon National had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 7.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

NYSE FHN opened at $11.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

