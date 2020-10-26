First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FMBI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after buying an additional 107,294 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after buying an additional 465,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

