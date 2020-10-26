First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (FN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$344.58 million during the quarter.

Shares of FN opened at C$34.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.79. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

FN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

