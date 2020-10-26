First Solar (FSLR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect First Solar to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Solar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR stock opened at $85.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. 140166 initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.