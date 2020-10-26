First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

