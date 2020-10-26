Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Chairman Sells $2,203,149.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Fiserv by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,961 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fiserv by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 635,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fiserv by 3,487.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 649,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 631,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

