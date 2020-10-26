Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Five Below by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Five Below by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, hitting $134.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,714. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.94. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $141.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.81.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.