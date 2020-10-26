Flushing Financial (FFIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $349.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.