FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches Market Cap of $19.75 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $19.75 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00090429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00236385 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00034935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.65 or 0.01355225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00133865 BTC.

FNB Protocol Token Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.