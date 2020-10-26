Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s (FOVSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOVSY opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.98. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $63.05.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

