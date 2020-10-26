Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s (FOVSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOVSY opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.98. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $63.05.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It offers commercial, transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products for trucks and transit vehicles. The company also imports and sells passenger cars.

