Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)’s (FTS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CSFB

CSFB reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTS. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.50.

Get Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) alerts:

FTS opened at C$54.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$41.52 and a 52 week high of C$59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.53.

Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.8574882 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis Inc. (FTS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.