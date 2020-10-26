Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded Fresnillo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

