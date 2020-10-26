Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Frontline traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 9374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 26.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.90%.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

