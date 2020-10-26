Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $874,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,835. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

