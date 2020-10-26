FUTURAX Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $10,291.33 and approximately $8,100.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00114026 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000803 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00020904 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00007469 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

