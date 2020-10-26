G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of G Willi-Food International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get G Willi-Food International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. G Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $263.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.59.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of G Willi-Food International worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

G Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for G Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.